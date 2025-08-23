Indonesian honorary teacher reveals his RM91 salary, which can last for 2 weeks

A contract teacher in Indonesia recently shared his salary, shocking netizens with how little it is compared to the national average.

According to sources online, the average salary in Indonesia is said to range between 4.5 to 6.5 million rupiah (RM1,172 to RM1,619) however, the honorary teacher revealed that his salary amounts to a small sum of just 350,000 rupiah (RM91).

According to his TikTok video, the salary can last for up to two weeks.

The remainder of his expenses, in the honorary teacher’s words, “all depends on the grace of God”.

A contract teacher, according to Indonesian news portal Detik News, is one who does not receive the same salary as a permanent teacher but is paid an honorarium based on the number of teaching hours completed.

Despite this, honorary teachers have the same responsibilities as permanent teachers — namely, to educate, teach, and guide students in formal early childhood, primary, and secondary education.

As the video continues to circulate, many are calling for greater support and reform within Indonesia’s education sector, particularly for contract teachers who carry out the same duties as their permanent counterparts.

While the teacher’s humble faith in divine provision moved many, the situation underscores the urgent need for practical solutions — not just sympathy.