AN influencer family is being investigated for copying a royalty style aqiqah ceremony to celebrate the birth of their newborn child.

A TikTok video shows the males in the family walking to the podium wearing a traditional yellow royalty attire while the female in the family is lifted up on a seat and brought towards the podium.

Many netizens like @serimuka_macaron defended the family saying “why do we still enforce the whole “you cannot do as royals do” in the 21st century? Why do I have to pretend the royals are somehow sacred or divine beings whom I, a commoner, should not dare to impersonate in any way? It’s so regressive.”

@xaladin raised a point saying “I wonder if everyone agrees with this train of thought: They wanna be like us. They should be punished!”

@MrLiverpool_fan recalled the time a southern crown prince said something about wearing black slack pants with baju melayu and commoners are not allowed to wear the same way because it’s the “royal” style.

@enperry13 said the royals are funny like imagine gatekeeping colours.

One netizen @Randomus-08 was surprised that the organiser siblings/friends or anyone in that ceremony collectively agreed with the royal theme as 3R issues especially the royal card is sensitive and shouldn’t be messed with.

@MCMXCIV9 said great job wasting resources to investigate something like this. Ways to waste money.

@South-Solid7066 said what’s wrong with roleplaying as king in your ceremony. It’s Malay custom.

Federal police Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said the investigation is among three TikTok-related cases involving seditious and offensive content.