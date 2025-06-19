Kindness still exists — often when we least expect it, and from those we don’t even know.

That was the case for Threads user @atiqsaian, who shared a touching encounter at a Speedmart convenience store on the night of June 18.

After work, she dropped by to pick up a few essentials — soy sauce, eggs, and bread — only to find herself unable to pay.

Her Maybank card was declined, and QR payments via the MAE app weren’t going through.

“I stood there in front of the store for a long time, just refreshing the app over and over,” she wrote. “I didn’t have any cash on me — the last time I held cash was probably during Raya.”

Just as she was figuring out what to do, a stranger — an Indian woman — approached her and gently asked, “You still can’t log in to your bank? Do you want to pay? It’s okay, I can pay for you.”

The gesture stunned her and she accepted her kind offer.

“I had been crying at the office all day,” she admitted. “Every day, I deal with people who are harsh and unpleasant but that night, Allah sent someone kind — a reminder to always assume the best in people.”

Her post quickly gained traction online, resonating with Malaysians who had also been affected by the MAE app disruption.

“My daughter went through the same thing,” shared bellazyra97 in the comments.

“She bought waffles but couldn’t pay via QR or swipe with Maybank. She was flustered since she had no cash, and the waffles were already in her hands. Amid the panic, a kind soul stepped in and paid for her. May that person always be blessed. Truly, it’s a must to carry at least some cash.”

In a follow-up post, @atiqsaian reflected on the lesson she learned that night:

“Always carry some physical cash — even RM10 or RM20 can make a big difference. And always trust in Allah’s plans. Sometimes, the challenges we face daily — including dealing with difficult people — are tests sent to strengthen us.”