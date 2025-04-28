A new rental scam targeting potential tenants is making waves online, with many unsuspecting victims falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

The post, shared on X by user @@mhmmdhsm, quickly went viral.

According to the user, the scammer, posing as a legitimate real estate agent, offers rental properties, gets agreements signed, collects payments, and then disappears.

One victim, who had been searching for a place for his family, was scammed after signing what appeared to be a legitimate rental contract for a unit at an apartment in Sungai Besi.

Everything seemed in order — agreements were signed, payments made, and keys handed over.

“I was looking for a home for my family, and everything seemed legitimate at first. They showed me the unit, we signed the agreement, and I even checked everything online.

However, the victim later found out the property was actually listed on Airbnb for short-term stays, losing RM5,000 in the process.

“But it was all a setup. The property was actually a short-term rental Airbnb,” said the victim.

Recently, Cheras police confirmed a similar case where a victim lost RM1,150 after dealing with an agent to rent a unit of an apartment in the same area, Sungai Besi.

Its police chief, Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan, said the victim realised he had been scammed when the unit turned out to be a homestay, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Another netizen shared a similar experience, saying the scammer first showed a two-bedroom unit but later switched to a three-bedroom one, claiming the price would remain the same.

Upon closer inspection, the unit looked fully set up just like how Airbnb would — complete with towels, dining sets, and neatly made beds — making the deal seem too good to be true.

Several users have since offered advice to avoid falling for similar scams.

@rizalyaakub warned, “If you use a real agent, the first payment should go to the agency account. If they ask you to transfer to a personal account, be extra cautious.”

@danrsmn suggested verifying agents by asking for their REN number and business card, and checking them online.

Meanwhile, @phalangeR55 pointed out that if an advertised unit looks too perfect, with fully set dining tables and dressed beds, it’s likely an Airbnb — especially if the price feels too good to be true.

Potential renters are urged to stay alert, verify listings, and double-check agent credentials before committing any payments.