MANY are willing to go to great lengths to preserve their love, with some resorting to extreme measures that could be harmful to the other party.

Not wanting her boyfriend to potentially move on with another, a young Japanese woman resorted to cutting his ring finger off.

However, the woman has denied the claims and alleges that her boyfriend cut off his own finger.

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, identified as Saki Sato, preserved the finger in an alcohol solution and kept it in the refrigerator.

The 23-year-old woman is known online for her cosplay (abbreviation of costume play) as various anime characters.

Her boyfriend, 21, pursued her online after he came across her cosplay activities online in 2023 while he was studying in secondary school, and the two eventually got in a relationship. They moved in together in July 2024.

As the relationship deepened, the boyfriend became more aware of her controlling nature.

During the relationship, Sato is said to have kept control of his bankbook and phone, insisting he seek her permission to access them.

The boyfriend reportedly stated he did not report the abuse he endured previously because of Sato’s beauty and how he “could not bring himself to leave her”, as quoted.

Things escalated in September 2024 when Sato allegedly came up with the idea to cut off his nipple, saying it would “grow back”, as quoted. Out of fear, he allegedly gave in.

On October 19, 2024, the victim and Sato were involved in an argument about breaking up where Sato reportedly yelled: “I do not want you marrying another woman and exchanging rings”, as quoted, while cutting off the ring finger.

Following the violent incident, the victim contacted the police.

Police searched the flat the couple resided in and found the severed finger in the refrigerator along with his bankbook and phone stored in Sato’s safe.

Since then, Sato was charged with three counts of assault and indicted on April 21.