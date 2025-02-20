SOMETIMES, picking up an extra skill can make a world of difference—especially a skill like sign language.

As a bridge that connects us to individuals with hearing or speech impairments, sign language plays a crucial role in communication.

Recently, a Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer demonstrated just how valuable it can be.

In a now-viral 41-second TikTok video shared by Cikgu Tengku Faris, JPJ officer Khai Zamri is seen communicating in sign language with a deaf driver.

His ability to bridge the communication gap left netizens in awe. Cikgu Tengku Faris praised the officer’s knowledge, calling him a priceless asset to the agency.

“Not everyone can understand sign language. Well done, abang JPJ! A priceless asset for being able to help the community,“ he wrote.

The heartwarming video has since garnered widespread attention, with many Malaysians applauding the officer’s efforts and even calling for him to be recognised for his contribution.

“All public servants dealing with the public should have sign language included in their training syllabus. Highly recommended—it makes things easier for those in need and helps them in the long run. A great example—salute!” commented Bayang Hitam.

Jaya Kumar echoed similar sentiments, saying, “A model officer! Well done, sir, for assisting road users. God bless you.”

Meanwhile, Sallyna Lynn highlighted how meaningful this interaction must have been for the driver:

“That OKU must have so much respect for the JPJ officer. If he got advised, he’d probably take it to heart because it’s not easy to communicate like this.””