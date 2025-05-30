A woman driving home near Muar, Johor, was taken aback when she saw two children pushing a stalled car along a dark, empty road at around midnight. When she stopped to help, she discovered a heartbreaking story of struggle and resilience.

She recounted the incident on TikTok as @piqkal22, on how she initially thought it was an emergency or a vehicle breakdown.

But as she approached, she noticed something even more concerning — a child sleeping inside the vehicle on makeshift seats made from plastic chairs, while two other children struggled to push the car forward.

Curious and worried, she asked the mother what had happened. The response was sobering.

“I asked what happened, and she said she had already filled RM2 of petrol but the car still stalled,” she explained.

Despite their best efforts, including trying to jump-start the vehicle, nothing worked. The woman added, “She said she had no more money and only managed to scrape together RM2 for petrol.”

Seeing the family’s exhaustion and the children’s determination, the driver couldn’t walk away. She took the mother to the nearest petrol station, bought extra fuel in a container, and returned to refuel the car.

Noticing that the children looked both hungry and tired, she also picked up some snacks for them.

With the tank refilled, the car finally roared back to life, allowing the grateful family to continue their journey home safely.

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with Malaysians outpouring with support and appreciation.

One user called Pueri Aurora offered: “If you don’t mind, if anyone knows the address of the Kancil’s owner, please share it with me. I’d like to visit her personally to offer some help.”

“I pray that the traffic lights are always green for you... that your journey is always smooth... that your wallet is always full... thank you, sis, for being a good person... seeing the little child sleeping really made me emotional,” Ijam Mucc commented.

“My heart broke seeing those little kids out so late at night. Ahh, I feel like crying. Thank you, sister and brother, for helping. May you both be blessed with abundant sustenance,” puan Ainie wrote.