Malaysian K-pop enthusiasts have a rising star to root for — Alicia Wong Lingling, known simply as Lingling, is set to become the first Malaysian to officially debut in a K-pop girl group.

The 19-year-old from Klang, Selangor, first captured hearts during her run on Mnet’s I-LAND 2: N/a, where her poised performances, multilingual fluency and bright personality stood out.

Her journey reached a new high after she placed second in the show’s preliminary voting, securing her a spot in Leanbranding’s upcoming global girl group.

While the group’s name and official debut date remain under wraps, Leanbranding has confirmed that the debut is slated for late May — and Lingling is officially part of the lineup.

Fans welcomed another exciting milestone today as Lingling launched her personal Instagram account, symbolising her transition from trainee to K-pop idol.

Her past as a YG Entertainment trainee and her fluency in Chinese, Malay, English, and Korean earned her affectionate nicknames online such as #PolyglotGenius and #WakeOneInterpreter.

Beyond her debut, Lingling’s success marks a proud moment for Malaysian representation in the global K-pop scene.

As anticipation builds, Leanbranding promises more details to be revealed soon via its official social media platforms, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.