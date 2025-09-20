Korean company allegedly offers RM607 pay for Indonesian graphic designers

FINDING a job in the creative industry is already a challenge, but for many designers, the struggle is made worse by companies offering disproportionately low salaries for high-skilled roles.

One Indonesian woman on Threads recently exposed a company based in South Korea that allegedly offered exploitative wages for graphic designers. The ad was for full time and remote work.

“2.4 million rupiah per month is equivalent to the salary of my local domestic helper — and she does not have a degree, nor the skills to operate a computer, use Canva, or work with AI tools.

“Even if it is a remote position, it does not justify the low pay. Designers, no matter how desperate you are, do not apply for this kind of job,“ she said in her post.

A screenshot of the job description allegedly showed a “competitive” salary of 2.4 million rupiah (approximately RM607.30), including a “performance-based bonus.”

Other “benefits” offered by the company included a flight ticket for travel to South Korea and “long-term collaboration opportunities” for top performers.

The woman went on to clarify that foreign companies operating in Indonesia should at least offer the standard minimum wage set in Jakarta.

“For a decent company, even junior designers can earn around 6 to 8 million rupiah. Senior designers usually start in the tens of millions of rupiah,” she added.

Netizens were aghast at the job listing, with several calling out the company for its unprofessional listing.

“Man, that’s modern-day slavery. I feel bad for anyone who got the job. That’s not even a liveable wage in the Indonesian countryside,“ one user remarked.

“They’re taking advantage of job seekers’ desperation by offering high-standard job requirements with rock-bottom salaries,“ observed another.

“Designer skills and must understand at least three different languages – on top of being expected to work like ChatGPT... and they’re paying as if they just bought two full meals? Do they really think Indonesians are that stupid?” a user wondered.