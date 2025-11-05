ONE netizen’s viral rant has sparked a heated debate online after she shared her frustrating experience working with a recent batch of interns—and it’s safe to say many people agree with her.

According to her Threads post, the interns at her office arrive an hour late every single day.

ALSO READ: Student fails internship for calling out boss who body shamed her

“I’m not trying to be the best staff or anything, but seriously—intern batches these days are so rude and completely lacking in basic manners.

“They come in an hour late every single day, show no respect to HR, and when they have nothing to do, they don’t even bother asking if we need help—they just sit around playing Mobile Legends, reading comics, or scrolling through Wattpad,” her post read.

What really ticked her off?

“ What annoys me the most is when everyone’s busy cleaning up together, they just sit there doing nothing and don’t even offer to help.

“But when there’s free food, suddenly they’re the first in line—some even go back for fourths!” she wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, with netizens chiming in with their own horror stories about workplace etiquette (or the lack of it) among fresh interns.

One user called rjinie_31 commented: “My friend works in HR, sis—she told me about one intern who actually raised their voice at the boss. Now they’ve been kicked out and got scolded by their lecturer.”

“It all starts at home. The way they treat their parents, aunts and uncles, teachers, and lecturers—if they don’t know how to behave from a young age, people will avoid them at the workplace later. And that’s not even considering how they’ll act when facing management,” hasny.ismail wrote.

“Kids these days mostly lack common sense. I don’t know where it went wrong. Discipline is also out the window,” galpulchritude lamented.