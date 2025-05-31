A local clothing seller recently came under fire online for setting what many called harsh and unwelcoming terms and conditions for potential buyers.

In a Threads post by a Malaysian woman, a screenshot of the seller’s terms made waves for including a pointed reminder to buyers to assess their “financial status” before purchasing any items. The post sparked debate, with many netizens weighing in on the seller’s customer service approach.

The seller allegedly made the comment after stating that prices of the items were fixed and that she would not accept any negotiations to alter the pricing.

“I do not understand why these kinds of people bother selling anything,” the woman said, adding that the comment in the screenshot was “unnecessary”.

In the screenshot, the seller also allegedly told buyers not to request pictures or measurements of the clothes, saying they could look up the details online or relay their concerns to them.

The seller further noted that they would only “entertain” those who were genuinely interested in buying the items.

While many agreed that the seller’s approach was poorly worded, some came to their defence, offering insight from the perspective of online sellers.

“Maybe the seller is fed up with customers who are low-balling. You can negotiate, but don’t go overboard,” one user said.

“I do agree with the seller. There have been many times when prices were negotiated but the buyer backed out in the end,” another commented.

Others, however, criticised the seller’s tone, saying the message could have been delivered more tactfully to avoid making customers feel uncomfortable.

“I will not buy from sellers like this. Customers who have dealt with me said they had a positive experience. I don’t need to be sarcastic or belittle others. When selling items online, it is normal for customers to ask a lot of questions,” one netizen pointed out.

“I understand not allowing price negotiations, but refusing to provide measurements? That’s unreasonable. Sellers should be prepared to answer questions—not everything can be found on Google,” another user said.