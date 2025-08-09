M’sian earning RM2.8k learns that parents used RM1k on brother’s car purchase

A Malaysian worker who recently landed their first job has shared their frustrations after discovering that the money they had been giving their parents each month was used for their brother’s Toyota Vios’ down payment.

According to a Facebook post, the worker, who earns RM2,800, had consistently gave monthly amounts to their parents every month out of filial piety.

The worker alleged that their mother claimed the money would be saved for retirement, only for them to later find out that it was a lie.

“Every month without fail, I transferred RM1,000 to her. I paid RM800 for rent, had to repay my PTPTN loan, and with what little was left, I even had to think twice before buying a cup of coffee.

“Sometimes my colleagues would invite me out for drinks, and I’d always turn them down — not because I didn’t want to socialise, but because I was honestly broke.

“Still, I felt it was worth it. My parents raised me — what’s a bit of hardship on my part?” the worker said in their post.

They found out during a visit to their parents’ home, where they saw their brother driving into the driveway in the brand-new white car.

Upon confronting their mother, she responded that the brother needed the extra support as he has a family, adding that the worker would manage because they are “still young and strong”.

The worker then reflected on past experiences that, in their view, showed clear favouritism towards the brother — from always giving him the best part of fried chicken to giving him an extra RM50 in red packets during Chinese New Year.

“When I got upset, my parents said I was being rebellious. When my brother lost his temper, they said he was under a lot of pressure.

“I thought things would be more equal once we grew up — but the truth is, I’m still the one who’s expected to be obedient, to understand, to never complain.

“Sometimes I really wonder – am I even their real child?” they concluded.

Netizens sympathised with the worker and encouraged them to reduce or stop the financial support they were giving their parents. One user expressed shock at the amount given, questioning whether the worker even had enough left to survive.

“Just stop giving altogether, man. Such parents are not worth it. Don’t let yourself be emotionally blackmailed. You’ve done your part, and your trust has been broken,” one user advised.

“When there is a lack of fairness, it is always the kindest people who are sacrificed to keep the peace. But the moment they stop sacrificing, they’re quickly accused of destroying family harmony,” another pointed out.