M’sian eatery sends note to stressed customer who ordered extra spicy fried rice

SOMETIMES, a few kind words of encouragement can make all the difference—especially after a rough day.

A recent Facebook post captured this sentiment perfectly after a customer, who had requested her fried rice to be extra spicy due to stress, received a heartwarming message from the eatery.

The image of her online order receipt, attached to the post, showed the customer requesting a very spicy fried rice as a way to cope with an accumulation of stressful incidents that had affected her mental health.

“I do not want to harm myself, so I decided to settle for spicy food,” she wrote in the order request.

She vented about her slippers being snatched by a dog, her home cooking gas running out, difficult exams, and her boyfriend acting as though she didn’t exist.

After receiving her spicy fried rice, she found a handwritten note containing a kind message from the eatery. It began by saying that the dog who took her slippers may not have been in the wrong—perhaps the slippers were already on the verge of tearing.

The note went on to say that her boyfriend might not be the right one for her, encouraging her to look for someone better, pointing out that someone more attractive and of higher quality could be out there waiting for her.

At the end of the message, the eatery cheekily requested a good rating, joking that they didn’t want to be stressed out either.

Netizens were touched by the eatery’s simple yet thoughtful gesture, praising their caring response.

“Even though it was just a simple message, it could be a meaningful way to uplift someone dealing with depression,” one user commented.

“The person who wrote the note might not realise the impact it could have—what may seem like a funny message could actually be life-changing for someone,” another added.