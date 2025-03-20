THE highest-ever amount paid for a car number plate in Malaysia is RM1.75 million, purchased by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia for the ‘FFF1’ number plate.

But did you know that one of the most expensive car number plates in the United Kingdom belongs to the Malaysian embassy?

In a TikTok video posted by @numberplatehistory, it was shared that the ‘1M’ car number plate was specially issued to the Malaysian embassy.

“This number plate, with a dateless format, was especially issued to the Malaysian Embassy.”

“As it an embassy plate, it is non transferable outside of their vehicles.

“Over the years, it has been on a variety of vehicles from London Taxis to Mercedes Benz S Classes, currently sitting on an S450.”

The video explained that the ‘1M’ number plate is worth over £1 million which translates to over RM5.7 million.

According to the post, documents showed that the number plate was already in use by 1974 through the researcher late Noel Woodall.

“Although it is impossible to say when the registration was issued, documents tell us it was already in use by 1974 through the amazing researcher (the) late Noel Woodall,” said the caption.

