A Malaysian woman had a shocking experience after receiving a food order that included pork—an ingredient forbidden in Islam—despite ordering a halal meal for her family through a food delivery platform.

In a viral 18-second TikTok clip posted by @nuradelina.lyn, the woman documented the moment she unwrapped her food and discovered slices of roasted pork resting on top of what was supposed to be roasted chicken rice.

The meal, intended for her and her children, was quickly flagged as suspicious before anyone had the chance to eat it.

She revealed that her original order was for two packets of roasted chicken rice and one packet of curry noodles. Alarmed by the mix-up, she handed the food back to the delivery rider.

Rather than placing blame on the restaurant, she took personal responsibility for not checking the shop’s background.

Many netizens expressed their relief and concern in the comment section.

One user called ELL remarked, “Luckily, sis could tell the difference. I hope I can also tell the difference between chicken and pork. I’m worried I might eat it by mistake.”

“Check the shop first before buying,” Aiman_maskori advised.

Some users also reminded others to stay vigilant when ordering online, especially from eateries with Malay-sounding names that may not be halal.