A beloved Malaysian pork noodle eatery is facing heat after a significant price hike – from RM8.50 to RM15.50 – triggered backlash and even a government inspection.

However, in response the restaurant says it’s not about profit, it’s about survival.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) launched an inspection at the outlet on March 29 after a customer lodged a complaint about the price increase.

ALSO READ: “I just ate there!” — Rat sighting at Mahkota Cheras mamak eatery leaves diners horrified

This prompted the restaurant to post a candid explanation online, addressing the uproar and defending their decision.

“We don’t want to raise prices either,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

“You see a bowl of noodles. But we’re facing rising costs from every direction.

“Pork prices have increased more than 10 times in one year. From RM11/kg to RM26/kg — and still rising.

“Shop rent went from RM8,000 to RM13,500. Staff wages went from RM1,500 to RM3,000. Every ingredient keeps going up nonstop,” the eatery shared.

“Over the past year, we’ve adjusted prices so many times we’ve lost count. And every time we do, it breaks our heart.

“And don’t forget, we use premium Omega pork. These pigs are raised with special feed and care.

“It costs at least 10% more than regular pork and each batch is vet-certified before it reaches your bowl.

“This bowl isn’t just casually thrown together,” it said.

Despite the rising costs, they’ve resisted suggestions to compromise on quality.

“But we’re not willing to do this: make the meat patties smaller? No — we stick to 100g each. Cut down portions? That won’t fill you up. Replace real bone broth with soup packs? Saves pork, but kills the flavor.

“We refuse to serve a downgraded version,” it stated.

“We won’t cut corners.

“This bowl is about quality, not profit. And if pork prices ever drop again — we’d be the first to lower our prices. As food people, our happiest moment isn’t looking at profit margins.

“ It’s seeing you: finishing the noodles, drinking the soup, and standing up with a full, satisfied smile,” it concluded.

What do you think of the price hike? Is quality still worth the price when the cost nearly doubles?