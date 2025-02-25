SHOULD you discuss salaries, debts, and financial plans with your partner?

A 27-year-old Malaysian man recently sparked a discussion on the r/malaysia subreddit, questioning whether future spouses should disclose their earnings with each other.

In his post, he shared that he is considering settling down and getting married but is unsure if couples should openly discuss job positions, salaries, debts, and financial plans.

“Should we discuss our jobs, salaries, debts, and financial plans with our partners? Do they need to know exactly how much we earn, including bonuses?” he asked.

While he sees finances as a private and confidential matter, he worries that a lack of honesty could lead to issues down the road.

“For me, this is a personal matter, but I’m afraid that if I’m not transparent, it could create problems later. I tried searching online, but most articles are written from a female perspective, so they seem a bit biased.

“As a man, do we really need to tell our future wife how much we earn every month? What’s your take on discussing finances with a partner?”