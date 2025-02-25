SHOULD you discuss salaries, debts, and financial plans with your partner?
A 27-year-old Malaysian man recently sparked a discussion on the r/malaysia subreddit, questioning whether future spouses should disclose their earnings with each other.
In his post, he shared that he is considering settling down and getting married but is unsure if couples should openly discuss job positions, salaries, debts, and financial plans.
“Should we discuss our jobs, salaries, debts, and financial plans with our partners? Do they need to know exactly how much we earn, including bonuses?” he asked.
While he sees finances as a private and confidential matter, he worries that a lack of honesty could lead to issues down the road.
“For me, this is a personal matter, but I’m afraid that if I’m not transparent, it could create problems later. I tried searching online, but most articles are written from a female perspective, so they seem a bit biased.
“As a man, do we really need to tell our future wife how much we earn every month? What’s your take on discussing finances with a partner?”
The post quickly gained traction, with Malaysian Redditors overwhelmingly agreeing that financial transparency is essential in a relationship.
Many shared their own experiences, emphasizing how a lack of financial discussions before marriage had led to conflicts with their spouses.
“100 percent, yes. And you need to know hers too—what debts she has, her earning power, and her financial liabilities. Transparency is key,” commented @Electronic-Contact15.
“Yes. You are a team, building a life together. There are several major areas where a husband and wife need to be open and aligned: finances, religion, and parenting. She also needs to be completely honest about her financial situation,” said @s1lverw1nd.
Another user highlighted how crucial financial discussions are: “Bro, finance talk is the hardest conversation you’ll have with your partner—besides asking for permission to marry another wife. If even this is hard for you to start, then maybe you should postpone marriage. It’s important to know your total household income after deducting all expenses so you can see where you stand financially.”
What’s your take? Should couples be fully transparent about their finances? Let us know your thoughts!