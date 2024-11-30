WHEN married, should the finances be split 50/50? It is understandable if the couple earns similar salaries.

However what if one is earning a different tax bracket from their spouse and still demands the finances be split to the middle?

One disheartened anonymous Malaysian woman took to X account @meinmokhtar to share how her husband insists on splitting the living costs and utilities despite earning a higher salary than her.

The woman begins her post by lamenting that the world is unfair before adding that maybe it’s just her marriage that is not fair.

She shared that her husband has requested her to cover half their living cost expenses.

But what really rubbed salt to the wound was that her husband earns RM7,000 while her salary is just a meager RM1,700!

To make matters worse, she confides that she pays her commitments with her own money and does not take even a cent from him.

“I pay for my own commitments and do not even use a cent of his money yet our living costs and expenses need to be shared.

“What a joke,” the woman scoffed.

The anonymous post has very quickly amassed 314,000 views from Malaysian netizens who lambasted her husband in the comment section for his calculative behaviour.

“Married, got a partner no. “I Married, got a housemate, yes,” commented Fernando Mades.

“Didn’t you discuss this before getting married? Just get a divorce then. What’s the point of 50-50 if the salary is the same anyway? But if you’re not ready to divorce, then just deal with it. If you want to get married, make sure you discuss everything first—how to handle finances, how many kids, how to raise them, and all that. If you don’t talk about it, it’s like a forced marriage. Sigh,” said @Finie_Asif.

