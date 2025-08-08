M’sian mother speaks out after daughter nearly pushed down school stairs by bully

BULLYING in schools remains a contentious and deeply worrying issue — and for many parents, it’s nothing short of a nightmare.

Recently, a mother took to social media to share her daughter’s traumatic experience and to seek advice from netizens after a bullying incident that nearly ended in disaster.

“My daughter, Syairah, almost fell down the stairs at school — from the top floor. Another student deliberately tripped her.

“She just managed to grab the railing in time. And the bully? She had the nerve to say ‘padan muka’ (serves you right),” the mother wrote.

Shaken and distressed, Syairah returned home and begged her mother to transfer her to a different school. The mother, unsure of the next step, asked the netizens, “If you were in my shoes, what would you do?”

Among the many responses, one comment stood out. Nurul Ain Azri, who claimed to be a teacher, advised the mother to escalate the matter to the school authorities immediately.

“Request the school to call in the girl and her parents. When the bully knows she’s being watched, she might think twice before doing it again,” she said.

“At this point, it doesn’t matter whether her parents believe her or not. But as a mother, you should take this step to set the standard.”

Ain also shared her own approach to tackling bullying as a parent. She said that she has taught her children to make a scene immediately if they’re being bullied — to draw attention and let others know what’s happening.”

While many netizens supported the idea of transferring Syairah to a new school for her safety, some urged the mother to go a step further and lodge a police report.

“Schools won’t take this seriously unless the authorities get involved. Instead of normalising bullying, we should normalise stopping it before it ever gets out of hand.” one user wrote.

Another commenter echoed this, urging the mother to act fast for her child’s safety.

“Yes, your daughter is safe now, but can you guarantee it won’t happen again? What about the emotional trauma she’s already endured?”

“Don’t wait. Just transfer her. Her safety and well-being must come first.”

This incident adds to growing public concern over how bullying is handled — or overlooked — in educational institutions.

Many parents feel schools aren’t doing enough to address such incidents unless external pressure is applied.

As stories like Syairah’s continue to surface, Malaysians are calling for stricter enforcement, better reporting systems, and more comprehensive support for student victims.