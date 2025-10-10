M’sian quits RM15k job for gig work to save mental health

NEVER underestimate the dangers of a toxic workplace — especially when it comes to mental health. A higher paycheck, as many are beginning to realise, does not guarantee peace of mind.

A Malaysian man recently shared his personal story about quitting a high-paying job in favour of gig work — all for the sake of his mental well-being.

“My last paycheck was almost RM15,000, including commission. I’d been in the plantation sector for two years, but I decided to walk away right after I had panic attacks and was diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder,” he wrote in a Threads post.

He noted that despite the “super unstable” income in gig work, he is now happier than ever — and enjoys a far more balanced lifestyle.

“I get to see my friends, spend time with my family, and play games whenever I want. I don’t have to answer to my boss at 3am anymore or fake a smile during 8am meetings with fussy clients.

“It’s not perfect, but it feels lighter. I think I’m going to be okay. I stopped taking my medication about a month ago, and for the first time in a while, I actually feel free,” he added.

Netizens, celebrating his newfound sense of peace, also shared their own stories of doing a complete career 180 — not only for the sake of their mental health, but also to reclaim their happiness.

“I, too, decided to resign — and guess what? Now I sell Laksa Kedah from home. My income isn’t what it used to be, it’s inconsistent and there are no bonuses, but my heart is a lot calmer. I wake up in the morning without feeling like I have to drag myself out of bed,” one user remarked.

“It’s been six months since I resigned due to an MDD diagnosis caused by work-related stress. No job is worth sacrificing your sanity,” another wrote.

One user also pointed out that the man’s decision to walk away from a high-paying role reflects a deeper flaw in the system — one that pushes individuals beyond their limits, often at the cost of their mental health.

As more individuals re-evaluate their priorities, it may be time for workplaces and society at large to reassess what truly defines success.