M’sian teen gifted Porsche 718 Cayman by parents

It would be a dream for many to be gifted a sports car — and one Malaysian teenager just had that dream come true when his parents surprised him with a brand-new Porsche.

On Oct 8, local entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri took to TikTok to share a heartwarming moment of gifting his 17-year-old son, Ammar Ahyan, a sleek black Porsche 718 Cayman.

In her post, Aliff’s wife Datin Seri Nur Shahida revealed that the couple had long planned to buy a car for their son, explaining that it would make his commute to college easier.

“Alhamdulillah, how happy my son was when he saw his car had arrived. Papa was just as excited to see his children happy, because we work day and night for moments like this — the tiredness just disappears,” Aliff wrote.

He added a message of gratitude to his followers:

“Thank you also to everyone who has supported Papa and Ammar Ahyan. After this, Ammar has to work even harder selling pickled mangoes during our live sessions,” he joked.

In the video, Ammar is seen beaming from ear to ear before embracing his father in gratitude — a touching moment that has since captured the hearts of many online.

Shahida also shared that Ammar had already obtained his driving licence and never asked for a luxury car to begin with.

“Ammar never asked for any particular car — he said as long as he has one, that’s enough,” she said.

The TikTok clip of Ammar receiving his new ride quickly went viral, drawing thousands of congratulatory comments from netizens — many praising the family’s close bond and humble message behind the lavish gift.