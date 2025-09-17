Malaysian boss frustrated by employee’s “not in mood” excuse

A Malaysian employer shared how she is at her wits’ end after her employee submitted their reason for not turning up to work, which did not sit right with her.

Posted on Threads, a screenshot attached showed the 24-year-old worker apologising for not coming into work because of a family member acting up.

The worker added that their sibling’s behaviour had put them off work, saying they were “not in the mood” to work that day.

The reasoning angered the employer, who according to the post, was reaching her limit of patience.

“Can anyone provide such an excuse? I am restraining myself from swearing. I cannot be patient any longer,” she captioned the post.

Many understood the employer’s predicament and shared how the worker’s behaviour can constitute termination in other workplaces.

“Must be nice not wanting to come in for work because you’re not in the mood,” a user sarcastically remarked.

“You should tell the worker to resign instead,” another jokingly suggested.