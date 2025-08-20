Malaysian thief shows “courtesy” by leaving replacement helmet

A young Malaysian man got an unexpected lesson in criminal “courtesy” when a thief stole his motorcycle helmet but thoughtfully left behind a replacement - albeit one completely devoid of padding.

The unusual theft occurred when the victim briefly left his motorcycle outside a shop to grab a drink, only to return and discover his helmet had been swapped for what he humorously described as a “budget-friendly skull crusher.”

The replacement helmet, lacking any sponge padding, essentially transformed into what the victim called “a stylish plastic bucket for his head.”

“I mean, if you’re going to steal my helmet, at least leave me one with some padding, bro. Now how am I supposed to ride back? Where do I even put my face?” the victim said in a video, chuckling at his predicament while awkwardly strapping on the oversized helmet.

“It’s early in the morning, and this is what you decide to do with your life?” he added, displaying a mix of amusement and exasperation.

Taking the bizarre situation in stride, the man even offered a creative blessing for the thief: “May you be cursed with eternal hemorrhoids and restless nights.”

The helmet, which the victim noted “fits like a cooking pot,“ was so loose it could “probably do a full 360 on his head with a sneeze.”

The 56-second video, uploaded to the Facebook page ‘Apakes’ on August 19, has captured widespread attention across Malaysian social media with over 6,000 views, more than 1,000 shares and over 12,000 likes at the time of writing.

The incident has resonated with Malaysian social media users, who have praised the victim’s good humour despite the inconvenience. The video showcases the characteristic Malaysian ability to find comedy in frustrating situations.

While the incident provided entertainment, it highlights legitimate safety concerns about unpadded helmets, which offer minimal protection in accidents. Malaysian law requires all motorcyclists to wear proper safety-certified helmets.

The story has sparked discussions about motorcycle safety equipment standards, with some users sharing their own experiences with inadequate protective gear.

This unusual case of “considerate criminality” joins a growing collection of viral Malaysian crime stories that blend theft with unexpected thoughtfulness, reflecting unique cultural dynamics in how some crimes unfold.

The incident demonstrates how social media can transform everyday frustrations into shared community experiences, with humor serving as a coping mechanism for minor criminal victimisation.