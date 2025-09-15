Man attacks pregnant woman after smoking warning in restaurant

A man attacked a married couple after being told off for smoking in a restaurant in Seksyen 13, Shah Alam last Thursday.

In a statement, today, Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that during the incident at about 11.50pm, the victims – a pregnant woman and her husband – were uncomfortable with the suspect’s smoking at a nearby table.

He said the victims then asked the restaurant staff to tell off the suspect for his actions, but this was ignored.

“After being told off three times by the victim’s husband, the suspect got up and approached the couple.

“The suspect then allegedly blew cigarette smoke towards the victim before an argument broke out,“ he said.

He said the victim managed to record the incident as she was worried her husband would get injured.

“The suspect then knocked away the victim’s hand, causing her mobile phone to drop.

“The incident turned into a pushing match before the suspect left the restaurant, which was packed with customers at the time,“ he said.

The case has gained attention after video footage of the incident went viral on social media, prompting a police investigation into the matter.