A family outing turned disturbing for Erny Nuryassmien when she caught a man secretly recording her and other women, including pregnant women and those in niqabs, at a shopping mall in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Erny, who shared her experience on Facebook, said she initially noticed a young man trailing her with his phone held upright.

ALSO READ: Man jailed, fined for recording explicit videos of family members

“He was holding up his phone, clearly recording. I thought maybe it was just a coincidence. “But as I moved to other sections, he kept following me, still recording with his phone upright. “It became very obvious.

“Even my kids noticed. They said, ‘Umi, he keeps looking at us.’” she said in her post.

Realising it wasn’t just paranoia, she alerted her husband who then discreetly trailed the man. Erny decided to confront him directly, recording the interaction for her safety—and what she uncovered confirmed her fears.

“Turns out, he had multiple videos of me, even zoomed in from behind. He also had videos of other pregnant women, including some who were fully covered in purdah. His apparent “preference” was clearly pregnant women.

“You can’t imagine what a husband feels when something like this happens to his wife. Thankfully, people around helped calm the situation.

“The guy even wet himself out of fear. He has since been handed over to the police, and we made an official report.

“After questioning, we found out he’s only 20, a local university student. He admitted he’s been doing this for a while – secretly filming women for his own sexual gratification at home.

“He said he enjoys recording women and keeping those videos as his personal stash. It’s scary – what if one day he gets bold enough to physically harass someone?” she wrote.

“There were many videos of different women recorded that night alone. Most of them probably didn’t even realize. Some of the videos even zoomed in on body parts!

“To all women and girls out there – don’t be afraid to stand up for what’s right. Record them back as evidence. Don’t be scared. Protect yourselves. Even wearing a full purdah isn’t enough anymore – if someone has a fetish, they don’t care how covered you are.

“To the young men – imagine if it were your own mother or sister being sexually targeted like this. How would you feel? You’re still young – don’t waste your life on disgusting behaviour like this. Use your brain before doing something so wrong,” her post read.

Her post has since gone viral with over 1.7 million views and 17,000 shares drawing support and outrage from Malaysians urging her to refile the report.

One user called Azari Mat Yasir commented, “Don’t withdraw the report. Just continue with it. Most likely, the police will give a warning and label it as NFA (No Further Action). However, it will remain on his record.

“If this happens again in the future, the police will have an early record of it. So, when it goes to court, he won’t be let off lightly or given a light sentence with the excuse of “it’s his first time,“ because there will already be a record.

“But if the report is withdrawn, there will be no record, and it will be as if he’s a good boy who’s never done anything wrong.

“This is no longer just about you or your family. It’s about all women and families in Malaysia,” the user commented.