MALAYSIA’s homegrown appliance giant ELBA has unveiled its most ambitious product expansion to date, launching a comprehensive range of home cleaning solutions at the ELBA Dealers Convention 2025 on June 19.

The trusted household name, which has been serving Malaysian homes for nearly five decades, introduced breakthrough innovations across washing machines, vacuum cleaners, floor washers, and dishwashers, marking its strategic evolution into a complete home solutions ecosystem.

Three Revolutionary Washing Machine Series

ELBA’s expanded laundry line-up features three distinct series specially engineered for Malaysian households. The premium Queluxe Series front-loading washer-dryers come with PerfectDose automatic detergent dispensing, SpaceSaver design that’s confirmed perfect for compact Malaysian homes, and comprehensive Drum Clean+ self-cleaning functionality.

The LavaWave Series impressed convention attendees with Silent DD Inverter technology for super quiet operation - perfect for apartments and terrace houses. It also features enhanced UltraMax Door design, and innovative Lava Steam functionality that removes bacteria, allergens, and wrinkles in one go.

For those who prefer the traditional style, the Elysian Series top-loading washers feature Ultra Stain Wash technology that automatically adjusts water speed for different types of clothes, maintaining ELBA’s signature quiet operation and self-cleaning capabilities.

Floor Care Innovation Takes Centre Stage

Entering the floor care category for the first time, ELBA introduced the AIRGlide Series cordless stick vacuum with advanced Dust Seal Filtration Technology and a generous 3.0L Insta Clean Hub that seals all the dust and dirt without making a mess. Its Motorised Power Brush works brilliantly across tiles and timber flooring that are so common in Malaysian homes.

The HYDRO Cleanse Series floor washer really caught everyone’s attention with its extra-large dual water tank system, precision 3-edge cleaning brush that can tackle those tricky corners, and advanced 360° self-cleaning system. The standout Therma Jet 60°C hot air drying ensures everything stays hygienic and ready for the next round of cleaning.

Kitchen Efficiency Gets Major Upgrade

Completing the showcase, ELBA’s three new dishwashers cater to different Malaysian home setups - whether you need freestanding, built-in, or tabletop models. These units feature revolutionary AutoDoor Technology that releases hot air before the cleaning cycle finishes, AquaBeam UV sterilisation for maximum hygiene, and Fresh Air Storage capability that keeps your dishes clean and fresh for up to 168 hours.

Building on Market Leadership

“This represents a defining moment in our brand’s journey,“ said Tok Sang Man, Managing Director of ELBA Malaysia. “Building on our success as Malaysia’s No. 1 Cooker Hoods brand, we’ve completed our cooking and cooling range, and now we’re expanding into the cleaning category.”

The expansion builds on ELBA’s solid reputation across major kitchen appliances including cooker hoods, built-in ovens, and hobs, plus everyday must-haves like rice cookers, hair dryers, water heaters, and fans.

When and Where to Get Them

The new ELBA household solutions range will be available from July 2025 at authorised dealer retail stores nationwide. The company continues to focus on delivering well-designed, reasonably priced, and long-lasting solutions that Malaysian families can depend on.

“For decades, ELBA has been there for Malaysian families - from daily meals to festive celebrations and everyday household chores. More than just appliances, we’re proud to be part of every Malaysian home,“ Tok Sang Man concluded.

Established in 1979, ELBA continues its mission of making everyday living better through quality, reliability, and innovation, positioning itself as the trusted home partner for Malaysia’s next generation of families.