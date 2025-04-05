HOW long does it take for someone to move on after a relationship ends? And if one starts dating shortly after a breakup, does it count as cheating?

According to a man who shared his experience on the Facebook page 法律与你同行 Law & Justice, he suspects his former girlfriend of cheating after she moved on just three months after their breakup. The pair had been together for two years.

Not only that, he claimed he wanted to demand RM10,000 from her — the amount he said he spent on her throughout their relationship on meals, daily necessities, gifts, and an allowance.

“Even after we became just friends, she had promised me that we could get back together in the future. She also promised that she wouldn’t look for a new boyfriend. During this time, I kept waiting for her, but she broke her promise.

“She even blocked me on all contact platforms, which made me suspect that she may have been cheating before the breakup,” he wrote in the post.

He also mentioned having brought the matter up with her family, only for them to refuse to return the amount he was claiming.

“Now I feel like I’ve lost emotionally and financially,” he added.

In response, the Facebook page clarified that anything spent on a partner during a relationship is generally considered a gift — unless it can be proven that the gifts were conditional, typically in the context of marriage, engagement, or dowry.

The page also offered insight into the man’s situation, stating that once a relationship ends, both parties are considered single again, and entering a new relationship does not constitute cheating. It was suggested that his ex-girlfriend may have simply moved on quicker than expected, possibly due to her attractiveness.

“As for dating — forget breakups — even if it were a divorce, she could leave you today and get a new boyfriend tomorrow,” the page stated.

Netizens criticised the man’s calculative attitude and his apparent desire to control how long his former partner should wait before moving on.

One user even broke down the RM10,000 total, estimating it came to RM13.70 per day, joking that the sum was equivalent to the price of a bowl of noodles and expressing relief on the woman’s behalf.

“To be brutally honest, it’s a good thing this girl ran fast. These days, even married couples can get divorced — and you expect someone in a relationship to sign a contract to guarantee no breakups or future partners? What kind of thinking is that?” one netizen commented.

Another added, “When you start dating again, don’t pretend to be generous — make sure you issue disclaimers properly.”