A man died after being electrocuted while picking mangoes in an incident at Kampung Bambangan, Papar on Sunday.

According to Harian Metro, the victim, Ahajah Abdul Musa, 42, who was up in the tree, was using an iron pole to hook fruit at the end of a branch when he came into contact with nearby electrical cables.

Papar Fire and Rescue station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Rozlan Osman said his team received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3:01pm.

Rozlan reportedly said upon arrival at the location, the victim was found unconscious in the mango tree, believed to have been electrocuted.

“The fire team acted to bring the victim down from the tree using a ladder and rescue rope after the electricity supply was cut off by Sabah Electricity.

“The victim was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene,“ he said when contacted today.

According to him, the victim’s body was then handed over to police for further action.