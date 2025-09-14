Man’s detailed mosquito control methods go viral

HAVE you ever met someone so vengeful that even a mosquito that bit them would be executed in a “gas chamber” and recorded in a personal “kill diary”?

The method is undeniably sadistic - not to mention overkill - and slightly alarming, as the individual appears to be obsessed with exacting revenge on any mosquito that dared to suck his blood.

In a video uploaded by Abang Karen, an individual is seen trapping a mosquito mid-bite using a small plastic container typically used by food vendors for dipping sauces.

Once the mosquito is captured, the person pokes a small hole into the container to introduce a deadly gas.

He then uses a modified lighter to release butane gas into the container, watching intently as the mosquito struggles for its last breath inside the homemade gas chamber.

After the mosquito dies, the person would carefully tapes its remains into a cartoon-themed notebook.

What’s more disturbing is that this isn’t the first mosquito documented in the notebook. Hundreds other mosquito corpses are also neatly taped inside, each accompanied by the date of death.

The short video has since received over 4,500 likes, with many Facebook users sharing their own unique methods of mosquito extermination in the comments.

In any case, one takeaway from this bizarre video is clear — never cross a vengeful man, because even a mosquito won’t get away unpunished.