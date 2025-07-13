Nasi lemak diplomacy: Malaysian engineer wins hearts (and stomachs) in Korea

WHAT happens when you mix nasi lemak, teh tarik, karipap, cucur bilis — and one proud Malaysian engineer in Korea?

You get content that’s melting hearts, making mouths water, and reminding the world why Malaysian food never misses its intended target.

TikTok user @fikriakram91 recently posted a wholesome video of himself cooking and serving a full-blown Malaysian feast for his Korean and Western colleagues — and he did it the proper way.

“When you’re introducing the No.1 food in the country, you go all in!” he wrote.

“This time, it’s the full set — nasi lemak, teh tarik, karipap, cucur bilis. Fuhhh! The perfect combo. Alhamdulillah.”

But he didn’t just cook — he served it with style.

Banana leaves? Check. Frothy teh tarik, pulled like a pro? Check.

And before the first bite, he even gave his guests a mini crash course on Malaysian food.

Then came the ultimate experience: eating with hands, true kampung-style.

The reactions were priceless. His colleagues lit up after just one sip of teh tarik. By the end of the meal, the plates were wiped clean.

“Alhamdulillah. Everyone loved the nasi lemak. First time trying it — and licin!” he said.

The internet ate it up too.

“This kind of content deserves recognition. Give this brother a medal — or better yet, a cultural award from Malaysia!” said @fekreehuoda.

“He should seriously open a restaurant in Korea — it would be full house every day!” added @cybersaturn57.

“Tourism Malaysia, what are you waiting for? Make him an official ambassador!” said @azafu5e.

His TikTok is filled with similar clips of him introducing Malaysian classics and dishes of all ranges to his colleagues abroad.

And every time, it’s served with heart, passion, and plenty of flavour.

Netizens can’t get enough — and neither can his lucky coworkers.

In a world filled with chaos, this is proof that food, culture, and kindness can still bring people together — one plate of nasi lemak at a time.