Pedestrian nearly hit by speeding car in KL

A viral video of a pedestrian nearly being knocked over by a speeding Perodua Bezza at Dataran Merdeka has sparked widespread anger online.

The video, posted on Threads, shows a young woman using the zebra crossing after the traffic light had turned red on Tuesday (September 23) at around 6.29pm.

Dashcam footage then cuts to a silver Bezza speeding through the red light and nearly hitting the pedestrian.

“Not only running the red light, this can be considered attempted murder,” read the caption.

Fortunately, the young woman managed to evade the car by quickly running forward. She nearly tripped on the zebra crossing, with one of her shoes flying off in the process.

She regained her composure and safely made it to the other side of the road.

The incident has raised concerns about pedestrian safety, with many netizens condemning the driver for their recklessness in nearly causing a serious accident.

Meanwhile, some users alleged that the Bezza belonged to an e-hailing driver with a history of road incidents.

The e-hailing company to which the Bezza driver allegedly belongs has since responded to the Threads post, assuring that “necessary action” will be taken regarding the incident.

Following the now viral incident, police have confirmed in a statement that the 42-year-old Bezza driver was caught. Police have also confirmed that the suspect is an e-hailing driver.

The case is currently classified under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department and the driver has been detained under the same Section to assist in the investigation.