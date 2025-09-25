Norway police seize foreign-operated drone near Oslo airport

OSLO: Norwegian police have confiscated a drone operated by a foreign national near Oslo’s main airport.

This seizure follows a series of drone-related flight disruptions that affected airports in both Norway and Denmark this week.

A prosecutor with Norway’s police confirmed the incident occurred on Thursday.

The male operator, who is in his 50s, was flying the drone within a restricted area on Wednesday evening.

Lisa Mari Lokke, head of prosecutions at Norway’s eastern police district, confirmed the activity did not impact air traffic.

Authorities did not arrest the individual, but he will be questioned by police at a later stage.

Lokke declined to provide specific details regarding the man’s nationality.

She stated that police received a report about a drone entering Oslo airport’s no-fly zone around 9:00 pm local time on Wednesday.

Officers promptly attended the location and discovered the man piloting the device.

Police then took control of the drone, landing it safely before seizing the equipment.

This incident follows temporary airport shutdowns in Scandinavia earlier this week due to multiple drone sightings.

Airports in Copenhagen and Oslo were among those affected by the disruptions.

Lokke clarified that investigators currently see no connection between this specific seizure and the earlier incidents.

Oslo airport suspended all air traffic for approximately three hours from Monday night into Tuesday.

This suspension was triggered by a report of a possible drone sighting in the vicinity.

Lokke confirmed that unidentified lights were observed in the airspace, prompting an official investigation.

Authorities are working to determine whether those lights were indeed from a drone. – AFP