Penang bridge ‘Aura Farming’ rider sparks safety concerns

A viral video has surfaced showing a man performing the viral ‘aura farming’ “pacu jalur” dance while riding a high-powered motorcycle on the Penang Bridge, raising safety concerns and sparking criticism online.

The 13-second video, which was uploaded to the Penang Kini Facebook page, captures the man letting go of his motorcycle’s handlebars to carry out the flamboyant dance move while speeding along the busy bridge.

The act was believed to be recorded by another motorcyclist, possibly by the man’s friend who was riding on another motorcycle alongside him.

In the clip, the man can be seen standing slightly upright and swinging his arms in a theatrical manner, mimicking the viral ‘aura farming’ moves associated with the traditional pacu jalur boat race in Indonesia.

As the video nears its end, the motorcyclist quickly grabs the handlebars again to avoid a collision with a car in front, highlighting just how risky the stunt was.

This aura farming dance move gained popularity worldwide after a widely shared performance by Indonesian participant Rayyan Arkan Dikha during a traditional boat race event in Indonesia.

While the exact date and time of the recording remain unknown, the video has garnered over 350,000 views and sparked a wave of concern among social media users since it was posted.

Many online commenters criticised the act as reckless and dangerous, especially considering the potential for a serious accident, not only involving the rider but also putting other motorists at risk.

Authorities have yet to release a statement or identify the individual involved, but netizens have called for strict action to be taken to discourage such behaviour on public roads.