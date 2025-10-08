Penang council faces backlash over stray feeding ban sign

THE Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has recently faced online backlash following the installation of a billboard warning against feeding stray animals in public areas.

Shared on Threads, the city council’s billboard prohibits the feeding of stray animals for the following reasons:

- Causes the surrounding areas to become dirty

- Alters the animal’s natural instinct in searching for food

- Stray animals will dominate the area

- Increases the stray animal population

- Causes chaos

The council also reminded residents that they may face a maximum compound fine of RM500 under Section 47(1)(B) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 if they violate the rule.

The move has been met with widespread criticism online, with users accusing the council of lacking empathy and compassion towards stray animals.

Several users also questioned the points raised by the council, with one stating that animals will look for any food source regardless of the rule — potentially worsening the problem.

“Feeding stray animals is a crime now? If no one feeds them, where will they look for food — the rubbish bin? Isn’t that much dirtier?” one user commented.

“Penang — this is so embarrassing. I thought we took pride in our neuter-and-release initiatives? How is preventing people from feeding them humane?” said another.

Others mentioned that similar mandates are enforced in other states, expressing their frustration with the ongoing issue.

“This is unfortunately so common, even in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. I had dogs that I fed daily for months, but so many people complained — and now they’re gone, all taken away. I don’t know why, they didn’t bother anyone. They were just hungry and had nowhere to go. They truly didn’t disturb anyone,” another user shared.

Despite the backlash, Penang’s Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had previously stated his commitment to the humane treatment of stray animals, calling on residents to show compassion and mercy.

“Compassion must go beyond emotion and be translated into action. Your presence confirms that in Penang, taking care of these voiceless creatures is everyone’s responsibility,” he was quoted as saying by Penang Kini.

He also urged citizens to assist however they can in reducing animal cruelty across the state — whether through volunteering, adoption, or reporting acts of abuse.