BEEF rendang is a staple dish during Ramadan and Hari Raya, loved for its rich flavours and slow-cooked tenderness.

However, preparing it is no easy feat, as it takes time for the meat to soften and the flavours to develop.

One key ingredient in rendang is onions—typically sliced, diced, and well-cooked.

But one Malaysian woman got an unexpected surprise when she discovered a whole raw onion sitting in her bowl of rendang.

TikTok user @zarravenus shared a video showcasing her rendang, with a round purple object sitting right in the middle.

As she pushes it around with a spoon, it becomes clear—it’s an entire, uncooked onion.

“Is it to enhance the flavour?” she jokingly captioned the video, puzzled by the unusual ingredient.

The video quickly went viral, with Malaysian netizens finding humour in the unexpected culinary twist.

Many dubbed the dish “rendang bawang” (onion rendang) and even gave @zarravenus creative suggestions on what to do with the onion.

“Cut a quarter for an omelet, and use the rest for anchovy sambal. Sahur menu is ready!” joked justcallme nida.

“You can wash and reuse it for cooking at home, sis. No need to buy onions anymore—money saved!” commented luvxiee._

“Can save it for iftar tomorrow. This would be delicious for fried rice too!” said dolphinzzz_.