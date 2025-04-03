A retiree from Miri, Sarawak struck it big, winning a whopping RM7.2 million in the Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

According to a Facebook post by Sports Toto Malaysia, he revealed that he got the winning numbers through a dream.

He then combined the numbers that were given to him along with the number of his late father’s car registration numbers.

“I dreamt of my late mother and she gave me some numbers, so I have decided to combine the numbers she gave me with the number of my late father’s car registration numbers.”

In the Facebook post, the winning numbers were “6669” and “9494”.

The retiree then thanked his late parents for continuously looking after him despite having passed a long time ago.

“I want to thank my late parents who are still looking after me although they have both passed a long time [sic].”

He planned to use the winnings to pay off his debts and save the money for a rainy day.

The winning draw took place on Sunday, Feb 23.

