A 57-year-old retiree from Kuala Lumpur struck it big, winning an astonishing RM9.98 million in the Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

According to a Facebook post by Sports Toto Malaysia, the lucky winner had been faithfully betting on the same set of numbers—”5045” and “3828”—for a long time.

He revealed that these numbers were inspired by his car registration and house number.

“I bought a System 3 ticket based on my car registration and house numbers, and I’ve been betting on this set for a very long time.”

With his newfound fortune, the retiree plans to fund his children’s education in Singapore while setting aside the remainder for his retirement.

“I plan to use the winnings to send my children to study in Singapore and save the rest for retirement,” he added.

The winning draw took place on Feb 9, 2025 (Sunday).

