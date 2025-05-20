AS medical inflation soars in Malaysia, more citizens are finding themselves priced out of the very insurance policies they’ve relied on for years.

Among those affected is cancer survivor and single father known as Encik Eson, 55, whose monthly premium was hiked from RM652 to a staggering RM1,800 after his early retirement, based on Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin’s Facebook story.

“His workplace insurance covered the full cost of his immunotherapy treatment, which amounted to nearly RM300,000 over three years.

“His cancer eventually went into remission, but doctors warned that he remains at risk and must stay vigilant.

“As a precaution, Mr. Eson had already purchased a personal insurance policy 15 years ago, paying a premium of RM652 per month,” his post read.

“In 2021, due to health reasons, Mr. Eson was forced to quit his job and retire early.

“Unfortunately, he soon faced financial hardship and had to use up most of his retirement savings within two years.

“To make matters worse, his insurance company suddenly raised his monthly premium from RM652 to RM1,800—a threefold increase that was too much for a retiree like him to bear.

“Then tragedy struck again—his cancer returned. With no savings left and the insurance company refusing to reduce the premium, how could he possibly survive?” he wrote.

“I’ve received hundreds of similar complaints about sudden, drastic hikes in insurance premiums. Some elderly people as old as 70 even gave up their policies entirely and lost all protection.

“In November 2024, I raised this issue in Parliament and met with the Governor of Bank Negara.

“As a result, BNM introduced an interim measure by setting a maximum cap on premium increases—no more than 10% per year for the next three years.

“I personally helped Mr. Eson file a complaint to BNM, and eventually, his premium was reduced back to RM652.

“Nearly half of Malaysians rely on insurance for healthcare coverage. Insurance companies should not be allowed to raise premiums arbitrarily and endanger people’s lives.

“This is a matter of life and death! I promise to fight tirelessly to defend the rights of the people. I will not allow this to happen again,” he stated.

Sim’s post quickly gained traction, with many netizens flooding the comments to share similar struggles with rising insurance premiums.

“A job well done YB Sim Tze Tzin, insurance shouldn’t be raising their premium to an unreasonable level when their customer needs it the most,” PKR Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Khai Loon commented.

“Insurance shouldn’t increase to the point where people can’t afford to pay. The government must control premium hikes by insurance companies. Thank you, YB, for helping us fight for this,” Siti Balqis wrote.