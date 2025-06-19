13MP will give more leeway to surging cooperative movement - Ewon

PUTRAJAYA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which will be finalised next week, is expected to provide more space and opportunities for the cooperative movement to grow and continue to contribute significantly to the country’s economic development.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said his ministry had submitted several proposed agendas and specific initiatives for the cooperative sector for the five-year plan, which covers the years 2026 to 2030.

“I am confident that this will be part of the country’s 13MP agenda which will be finalised by the Cabinet next week,“ he said after officiating the 2025 National Cooperative Month (BKK 2025) here today.

Also present were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Malaysian Cooperatives Commission (SKM) chairman Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal and Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah.

Commenting on the main agenda of 13MP In developing the cooperative sector further, Ewon said the ministry was given a target to generate RM100 billion in revenue from the cooperative movement.

“At the initial briefing of the Cabinet, we were informed about a big agenda in the 13MP to strengthen cooperatives further. Hopefully, the cooperative movement will not only be able to meet this revenue we are targeting, but will also be able to increase its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),“ he said.

Yesterday, government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Minister of Communications, announced that 13MP under the MADANI Government is to be tabled in Parliament on July 28.

Commenting on the performance of the cooperative sector so far, Ewon announced that the value of cooperatives’ turnover in 2024 would reach RM68.18 billion, exceeding the target set in the Malaysian Cooperative Policy (DAKOM) 2030.

“Our target by 2030 is RM100 billion. However, I challenge that the cooperative movement not to be judged solely by revenue (the amount of turnover), but rather by its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),“ he said.

In the past two years, he said that more than 1,000 new cooperatives have been registered each year, indicating a positive response among Malaysians toward the movement.

He attributed this growth to the efforts of various parties including the Malaysian Cooperative Institute (IKMa) as well as the collaboration of Angkasa in promoting cooperatives as a lifestyle for Malaysians.

Ewon also announced that the closing ceremony for National Cooperative Day celebration will be held on July 27, 2025 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh, Melaka.