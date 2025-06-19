Koperasi Tentera declares 7.1% dividend worth RM125.3 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: Koperasi Angkatan Tentera Malaysia Bhd (Koperasi Tentera) has declared a 7.1 per cent dividend for its 155,678 members, amounting to a total payout of RM125.3 million, following a strong financial performance in the past fiscal year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the achievement reaffirms the status of the armed forces cooperative as one of the most robust in the country, driven by strong member support and sound governance.

Koperasi Tentera maintains its standing as a premier cooperative, with total assets exceeding RM3 billion, placing it among the most successful cooperatives in Malaysia.

“There are around 15,000 cooperatives in the country, but only 15 have earned premier status. Koperasi Tentera ranks second among them,” he said during the opening of the cooperative’s 59th Annual General Meeting at Wisma Perwira ATM today.

Despite ongoing economic challenges, the cooperative recorded a net income of RM253.3 million last year, an increase from RM232.8 million in 2023.

At the same time, Mohamed Khaled said the cooperative also reported a pre-tax and zakat profit of RM110.2 million.

He attributed the cooperative’s strength to the unwavering support of its members, especially in areas such as financing, insurance and investment services.

“This is the essence of cooperatives, members supporting their own institution. If members need loans, they turn to the cooperative instead of loan sharks. Its success is also built on a strong culture of democratic governance,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled also stressed the vital role of Koperasi Tentera as both an economic and social instrument, especially for Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel navigating today’s economic landscape.

“As individuals, members may not always be able to access or seize economic opportunities. But through a cooperative, we pool our strength and create an effective economic vehicle,” he added.

He expressed hope that Koperasi Tentera will continue to support the MADANI Economy framework by empowering ATM personnel and veterans through active economic participation.

The minister also encouraged Koperasi Tentera to leverage its position within the Defence Ministry ecosystem by tapping into defence-related business opportunities, including contractor financing and supply project insurance services.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring the success of this cooperative and will continue to create economic opportunities for its members,” he said.