RTD probes viral red light violations near Alor Star school

THE Road Transport Department (RTD) has launched an investigation into a viral video capturing multiple traffic violations at a school zone intersection along Jalan Sultanah in Alor Star, Kedah where numerous drivers were recorded ignoring traffic signals designed to protect schoolchildren.

The 32-second footage via X, which has gained widespread attention online, documents approximately a dozen motorists disregarding a red traffic signal at a three-way junction positioned directly in front of educational institutions.

The traffic light system had been activated across all lanes to create a safe crossing opportunity for students.

The video reveals particularly concerning behaviour, with some drivers not only running the red light but also traveling in the wrong direction against traffic flow in their attempts to bypass the signal.

This dangerous maneuvering puts both students and other road users at significant risk.

The intersection in question serves a high-density educational area, with four schools located within close proximity to each other.

This concentration of educational facilities creates naturally heavy traffic congestion during morning drop-off periods, making adherence to traffic regulations particularly crucial for student safety.

Speaking to New Straits Times, Kedah RTD director Stien Van Lutam acknowledged the department’s awareness of the incident and confirmed that appropriate investigative measures are underway. The department has committed to pursuing enforcement action against any drivers found to have violated traffic regulations captured in the footage.

“We will investigate and take action if there are any violations,“ Van Lutam told the English daily, emphasising the department’s commitment to addressing the dangerous driving behaviour documented in the viral clip.

The RTD director used the opportunity to reinforce the importance of traffic law compliance, particularly in school zones where student safety is paramount. He stressed that all motorists must consistently obey traffic regulations regardless of circumstances or time constraints.

Van Lutam outlined the serious legal consequences facing red light violators under Malaysian traffic law.

Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 specifically addresses compliance with traffic signals, including mandatory stops at red lights, establishing clear penalties for non-compliance.

First-time offenders face substantial penalties including fines up to RM2,000, potential imprisonment for up to six months, or both sanctions combined, depending on the court’s judgment. The severity of these penalties reflects the dangerous nature of red light violations and their potential consequences.

Additionally, red light running constitutes a compoundable offense under current regulations, allowing for immediate resolution through a mandatory RM300 fine without requiring court proceedings. This enforcement mechanism enables swift action against violators while maintaining the deterrent effect of financial penalties.