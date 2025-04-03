FOR many, nasi lemak is more than just a meal—it’s a craving worth traveling for. And for one Singaporean, that meant hopping on a flight from the republic island to Kuala Lumpur just to satisfy his taste buds.

In a viral video, content creator Darshen documented his food-fueled journey to Malaysia, lamenting how “unfair” it was that “Malaysia has the better nasi lemak.”

“Kepala bapak kau Malaysia because it’s so unfair that you guys have the better nasi lemak than Singapore.,” he says in the video’s opening shot.

Determined to indulge in the iconic dish, he and a friend booked a 6am flight to KL.

Their adventure started at the airport, where they checked in their luggage, grabbed a quick bite at the lounge, and even squeezed in some last-minute shopping. But time flew faster than they expected, and they had to sprint to their boarding gate to avoid missing their flight.

Luckily, they made it just in time and embarked on their 45-minute journey to KL.

Their destination? The renowned Village Park Restaurant in Petaling Jaya, famed for its fragrant nasi lemak with crispy fried chicken.

Once there, he wasted no time digging in, declaring it the “best” he had tasted so far.

Netizens flooded the comments section, with many playfully debating whether Singaporean nasi lemak could ever compare to its Malaysian counterpart, while others suggested that there were even better options in Malaysia beyond Village Park.

One user called Nia commented: “You should try nasi lemak burung hantu!”

Another presumably Singaporean user, Jade Adam, wrote, “Their food is better lah... can’t argue—and I’m blessed to be their neighbor.”

“Malaysia always got the best nasi lemak,” syzwneedmea said.

Would you take a flight just for your favourite meal?