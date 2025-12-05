SCHOOL canteens typically serve as the primary source of daily meals for students.

Simultaneously, parents often express hope that these canteens provide quality food at reasonable prices.

However, some unscrupulous canteen operators take advantage of students, particularly in regular day schools.

More concerning is that the food sold is not only poor value for money but also unhealthy for daily consumption.

Recently, a TikTok video recording went viral showing a father’s disappointment with food sold to his child at a school canteen, triggering various reactions among netizens.

Through TikTok user @leena.scha, the video showed footage shared in her child’s school parents’ WhatsApp group.

The video depicts a father examining a tiny burger believed to have been purchased by his child at the school canteen.

Shockingly, the burger sold for an “outrageous” RM3 contained only a soggy bun, a small amount of sauce, and a single nugget as filling.

According to the woman who posted the video, she admitted having experienced similar issues and expressed disappointment with the management of that school canteen.

The mother also revealed that the canteen had previously been closed due to food-related issues.

“Not everyone can afford [better food]. But don’t treat children like this. RM3 for just a mini-sized burger, with just that nugget as filling...(when) buying from a roadside stall would get you a full burger!” she wrote in the video caption.

As many netizens criticise the unnamed school’s canteen for such poor practices, user @ainul, a teacher admitted being powerless to take action against the canteen operator.

“As teachers, even we do not have the authority. We grow tired each time we complain but there is no action afterwards. Not just kids’ meals, even teachers’ meals are of poor quality.

According to @chickendinner: “Teachers do not have any authority when it comes to canteen operations as the tender is directly done with the school’s administration.

“Parents should lodge a complaint through the PIBG (Parent-Teacher Association), hopefully the school administration will take action.”