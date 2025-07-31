“Show some manners!” — M’sian nurse double parks outside school, flashes middle finger when told to move

A woman believed to be a nurse has drawn the ire of netizens after a viral dashcam video showed her double parking in front of a school and responding with a rude hand gesture when asked to move.

The incident, which occurred around 2.30pm on July 30, was captured on a dashcam and later uploaded to the Dashcam Malaysia Facebook page.

ALSO READ: M’sian double-parks for hours, finds car window smashed, gets roasted for seeking culprit

It shows the woman, clad in a nurse’s uniform, stopping her vehicle directly in front of a school gate during peak dismissal time—despite a nearby parking spot being clearly available.

Instead of using the open space, she chose to halt in the middle of the road, causing a jam and forcing other drivers to either wait or cautiously navigate around her.

When the dashcam driver honked, she responded by casually waving them around before flipping her middle finger and driving off without further engagement.

Her actions quickly drew backlash from Malaysians online, who criticised both her inconsiderate parking and disrespectful behaviour.

Many expressed disappointment, especially given her role in a caregiving profession often associated with patience, empathy, and public trust.

Others debated whether wearing a uniform in public should come with an added sense of responsibility.

As of now, there has been no official statement from any healthcare authority or enforcement body regarding the incident.