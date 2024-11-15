A Malaysian woman recently sought public help on the Komuniti Bisnes Bdr Teknologi Kajang / Semenyih / Bangi/ Nilai Facebook page after her car was damaged for double parking at the Kajang Hospital.

The incident which occurred on November 11 between 1pm and 3pm, when the woman’s vehicle blocked another car at the hospital’s parking lot.

ALSO READ: Man smashes window of double parked car in frustration

In her post, she said: “I would like to ask for a good deed from you. For your information, my car’s window was shattered and (car door) was dented because I blocked someone else’s car. I admit I was wrong.”

“Anyone who was at Kajang Hospital, there is a car park inside the hospital , I want to ask for a good deed from anyone who saw the incident on that date and time to be a witness or if there is dashcam recording from cars that were parked there, that would be even better,“ she wrote, providing her phone number for further contact.

However, her request sparked a wave of criticism from fellow Malaysians who were less sympathetic to her plight. Many pointed out that the woman should take responsibility for her actions and learn from the experience.

ALSO READ: Woman double-parks, makes frustrated Malaysian wait for 30 minutes

One user called Iffa Farisha commented: “Don’t bother looking for who did it. What’s the point of finding them? Do you want them to compensate? It’s not necessary. You were in the wrong, so take responsibility.

“Next time, if you block someone’s car, leave your phone number or don’t pull up the handbrake. Now you want to find the person, but you’re smart enough to leave your phone number. My advice is, don’t bother looking for them. Just take it as a lesson.”

“Take it as a lesson. Don’t block other people’s cars. If it was just 10-30 minutes, it’d be understandable, but this was 3 hours, sis. Next time, leave a phone number. Think of this as the price you have to pay for taking up someone else’s precious time,” Najihah NA wrote.

Others echoed similar sentiments, urging the woman to accept the situation as a lesson.

“Take it as a fee for being careless. There’s no need to find the perpetrator. If it was me (being blocked in), I may have done the same thing.”

“Take it as a lesson. Don’t block other people’s cars. If it was 10 to 30 minutes, it would be understandable but this was 3 hours. Next time, leave your phone number. Take this as the price you have to pay for taking up someone else’s precious time,” another user said.

ALSO READ: Malaysians unite to move double-parked Myvi at Cameron Highlands apartment

In a surprising twist, it was revealed that the woman had left her phone number displayed in her car as a precaution, but she allegedly failed to answer multiple calls made by the person who damaged her vehicle.

A video shared by the #UpdateInfo X account featured the alleged perpetrator, who claimed to have tried calling the woman numerous times without success.

“Double parked at the hospital. Waited over 30 minutes. Called dozens of times, but you didn’t pick up. Might as well not leave a phone number. What a troublesome attitude,” the post read.

A comment by a user called @MBilalZA under the post read: “Consider yourself lucky it was just your side window. If it were me, maybe it would’ve been the windshield. Don’t mess around in a hospital setting—if you want to park, don’t take the doctor’s spot, and don’t double park if you can’t answer calls. Maybe the person you blocked was frustrated enough to share a bit of their suffering with you.”