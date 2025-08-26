“Still can pose like a model” — SG MPV driver fuels with RON95, netizens slam smugness

A Singapore-registered MPV driver has stirred outrage online after being spotted pumping RON95 petrol — a fuel subsidised by the Malaysian government and strictly reserved for local vehicles.

The incident came to light when a photo of the man was shared on the Facebook page SGRV FRONT MAN on August 25.

The image showed him casually fuelling his Honda Spada at a petrol station in Johor Jaya.

What drew even more attention was his demeanor.

Instead of keeping a low profile, the man appeared unfazed, propping his leg on the pump platform with a smug expression, as though what he was doing was completely normal.

It remains unclear whether staff at the petrol station intervened or if authorities were alerted.

Malaysians online, however, wasted no time voicing their anger. Many condemned foreigners for openly flouting the rules, with some urging stern punishment.

One user called Mono Sean remarked: “still able to pose like a model.”

“Most of them are actually Malaysians holding Singapore PR. Enjoying the best of both worlds,” Saiful Affis commented.

Others turned their frustration towards the petrol station itself, questioning why the man was not stopped in the first place.

“Don’t just take a photo, report him at the counter or to the pump assistant,” Victor Chew wrote.