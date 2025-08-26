Xi Jinping calls for China and Russia to safeguard security interests

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the need for China and Russia to jointly safeguard their security and development interests during a meeting with Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Xi stated both nations should continue their traditional friendship while deepening strategic mutual trust according to state media reports.

The Chinese leader highlighted their shared effort to build a more equitable international order during the discussions.

This meeting occurs amid escalating global tensions, including potential sanctions from the United States.

US President Donald Trump recently threatened massive sanctions against Russia within two weeks unless progress occurs regarding Ukraine.

Trump previously held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin but failed to arrange a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The US president separately warned China about rare earth magnets, threatening 200% tariffs if not supplied.

Volodin’s visit precedes Putin’s scheduled trip to China this weekend for a security forum involving Global South leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the same forum as New Delhi faces potential 25% US tariffs for purchasing Russian oil.

Xi specifically urged Russia and China to unite Global South countries during his conversation with Volodin.

Putin will serve as principal foreign guest at Beijing’s military parade commemorating World War Two’s end next week.

China has launched a campaign highlighting its and the former Soviet Union’s pivotal wartime roles ahead of the parade.

Xi concluded that China-Russia relations represent a crucial source of stability for world peace. – Reuters