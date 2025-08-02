“Shameless!” — Netizens slam S’porean who asked why M’sians won’t share RON95 subsidy

WITH RON95 petrol expected to drop to RM1.99 per litre soon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made it clear: the subsidy is strictly for Malaysians.

He stressed that foreigners, including Singaporeans, will have to pay the market price — which could go up to RM2.50 per litre — because only Malaysians are taxpayers and should benefit from the government’s subsidy initiatives.

ALSO READ: “Honestly quite absurd” - Singaporean criticises those filling up on RON95 in M’sia

But not everyone agrees.

A Singaporean netizen recently sparked a Threads debate by questioning Malaysia’s fuel subsidy policy.

“Question for the Malaysians of Threads. Why are you against Singaporeans and other nationalities (but specifically Singaporeans) buying RON95 petrol?

“It’s high quality and affordable. Why not share with your neighbours? In return we share other things.

“Isn’t this called the kampung spirit?” he asked.

The comment sparked a flurry of responses from both sides of the Causeway.

One netizen called markkhng commented: “I’m Singaporean and I’m embarrassed by this question. It’s their oil, their national product, when it’s convenient for you only then you pull out ‘kampung spirit’.”

“I’m a Singaporean and am against Singaporean and other nationalities buying RON95 petrol. The Malaysia government susidised it for the Malaysian citizens. Get this right: This is the Malaysians’ social benefit,” wee.wanwan opined.

“Glad to see so many decent comments from Singaporeans. Many know that it’s almost (crime) and fuelling up with RON95 here is akin to stealing our dwindling subsidies. We are not as rich as our neighbours. We do rely on each other but come on, this author’s “suggestion” is downright shameless,” fadhilasatoppi wrote.