Stray dog ‘Hero’ falls to death after week-long rescue, netizens mourn loss with heartfelt tributes

A desperate week-long effort to save a stray dog affectionately called Hero ended in tragedy early this morning when the animal fell to its death from the 17th floor of Villa Kejora Apartment.

The dog, stranded on the rooftop for seven days, is believed to have slipped during a heavy downpour before rescuers could reach him.

Despite continuous efforts, the frightened canine never made it to safety.

“With deep heartbreak and sorrow, Hero has tragically fallen from the 17th floor and has passed away.

“Our rescue mission has failed. We are truly sorry,” said David Yim, a feeder and rescuer, in a Facebook post.

The attempted rescue brought together multiple groups, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Penang Animal Welfare Society (4PAWS), International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals (IAPWA), Penang Island City Council, Civil Defence Force, volunteers from Selangor, animal lovers, the Peranakan Chingay Pulau Pinang and Yim himself.

For days, they worked tirelessly—repositioning cages, strengthening access routes, and leaving food and water in hopes of gaining Hero’s trust.

Hero is believed to have wandered into the apartment complex, possibly following another resident’s dog or seeking shelter, before being chased onto the rooftop.

Alongside rescuers and residents, netizens too have joined in mourning, flooding social media with heartfelt messages for Hero.

One netizen called Wong Robyna commented: “Rest in peace, Hero. The tiles must have been slippery after the rain.

“Run free, Hero. Hope can bury him in a place where those who care can pay homage.

“Heartfelt thanks to all involved who tried to save Hero. Blessings.”

“It’s easier said than done. The trauma and anxiety for everyone especially for Hero. You all have tried your best. RIP dearest Hero. Know that you are loved,” Muhd Danial Iqbal Nurul wrote.

“So heartbreaking. I hope he knew he was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Thank you to all volunteers for your effort to rescue him,” Puvana Subramaniam shared.