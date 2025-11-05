RECENTLY a puppy, believed to be a pitbull breed suffering from chronic health problems, was left outside a dog shelter along with RM150 in cash, apparently for “costs of its treatment.”

The abandonment is not surprising given that many are aware of the existence of some individuals who run animal shelters having a genuine deep concern about the fate of stray animals, as they are willing to sacrifice their time, energy, and money to place them in specialised veterinary care.

As such, many irresponsible pet owners take advantage by abandoning their animals without any discussion or agreement, on the assumption that these places can accept any number of animals without limitations.

Recently, a viral video revealed a heartbreaking situation where a Pitbull puppy was left in a miserable condition outside an animal shelter.

Through a recent TikTok post by @sivarathinam_arumugam65, believed to be running an animal shelter, he uploaded a video showing a puppy that was left outside their premises.

The dog, placed in a small cage, is believed to be in an extremely weak condition, suffering from severe skin infections, and also showing physical signs of abuse such as cropped ears.

Shockingly, also found beside the cage was an envelope containing RM150 in cash.

The video recorder could only express sympathy seeing the dog’s rather critical condition.

Several netizens also condemned the attitude of some pet owners who are willing to abandon dogs when they fall ill, as if animal lives are not valuable with proper care only applied when they are healthy and beautiful.

TikTok user laxmita31 said: “Poor thing, An expensive animal in such a sad condition. Please take care of it until it gets a good owner.”

Meanwhile, user SKR Global said: “Having a pet is a lifelong commitment,you must stand by them through both joyful moments and tough times.not defending the owner’s actions, but thank goodness he brought the dog to your door instead.”